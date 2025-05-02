Friday Morning News – May 2

Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain changing to periods of snow mixed with rain this morning and ending late this
- \s afternoon then cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High +4. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -6 overnight.
- Saturday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +7. Wind chill -8 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.
- Saturday Night – Cloudy periods. Low +1.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to the two winners in the LDHCF’s Wheels and Waves Draw. Rick Davidson won the ATV, and the boat, motor, trailer package was won by Bayne Young.
- Cambrian College is the latest to drop programs due to the reductions in international student enrolment. These programs are: Global Business Management, Human Resources Management, Hospitality – Hotel and Restaurant, Mobile Application Development, Project Management, Public Relations, Tourism, Early Childhood Educator Administration, General Arts and Science – Indigenous Specialization and Protection, Security and Investigation. Confederation College suspended 11 programs in late March following a thorough review of enrollment trends, financial performance and labour market data.
- The OPP has charged a Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officer in relation to an on-duty incident. On Thursday, February 29, 2024, a TBPS vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision in the City of Thunder Bay. As a result of the investigation, Peter HAASE, age 37 of Thunder Bay, was charged with dangerous operation contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code.
The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre is hosting a Hiring Fair on Wednesday, May 15 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Bushplane museum (50 Pim Street). We’re hiring for multiple roles, including seasonal, casual, and leadership positions. Job seekers can meet hiring managers, tour the museum, and take part in on-the-spot interviews.
