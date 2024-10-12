Ontario Supports Continued Safe Operation of Pickering Nuclear Generating Station

Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s Minister of Energy and Electrification, issued the following statement in response to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission’s approval for the continued safe operation of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station’s “B” units through December 2026.

“The data is clear, Ontario needs more power to meet growing energy demands. We have long believed that the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station is essential to Ontario’s energy expansion plan, which is why we welcome the approval to extend the operation of one of the country’s best run generating stations and a critical source of affordable and non-emitting power for two million homes.

This approval is a powerful endorsement of the skill and dedication of the 4,500 workers at this station and its proven track-record of producing reliable and affordable electricity.

The continued operation of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station will allow for the safe production of reliable, affordable and clean power we need, as well as life-saving medical isotopes to combat cancer. Our government will continue to advance Ontario’s nuclear advantage as we keep costs down for families across Ontario.”