Men’s Night Golf – September 26th

There were 105 Golfers, on a sunny day of 20*C. Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack fees by Oct 1st, 2024. We may run one more Men’s Night Oct 5th if weather is decent, stay tuned. Tee times will be at 1 p.m. & 4:30 p.m., please check in on time. Call-ins will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays now due to staffing hours. Scorecards will be disqualified if the Spare has not been paid in full.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Shane Bukowski
|Phil Bush
|Gary Trudeau
|32
|2nd
|Anders Dereski
|Darcy Pilon
|Mitch Lemoyne
|33
|3rd
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Eric Comtois
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Blair Mills
|Dave Hall
|Kevin Willish
|34
|2nd
|Joe McCoy
|Glen Williams
|Tom Fahrer
|34
|3rd
|Mike Hogan
|Dan Mathias
|Tim Lesarge
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Sam Vachon
|Jeremi Lord
|Adam Martelli
|35
|2nd
|John Leadbetter
|Scott Carruthers
|Spare
|36
|3rd
|Mark Szekely
|Dean Willand
|Rod Steffler
|36
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Bill Matheson
|Greg Dumba
|Don McKinnon
|36
|2nd
|Kevin Auger
|Andre Bedard
|Dan Szekely
|37
|3rd
|Darryl Godin
|Frank Desmoulin
|Gino Trovarello
|37
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeff Amos
|Matt Amos
|Spare
|38
|2nd
|Wayne Rahn
|Joey Ralph
|Spare
|38
|3rd
|Chris Buckell
|Peter Moore
|Claude Samson
|38
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|John Scott
|Al Hardy
|Joe Provost
|39
|2nd
|Tom Terris
|Tom Fahrer
|Luke Morden
|42
Special Events Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Dereski
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Darcy Pilon
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kevin Sabourin
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Steve Jozin
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Shane Bukowski
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Scott carruthers
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Karl Benstead
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Richard Davidson
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Antonio Alexopoulos
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Anders Dereski
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Anders Dereski
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Eric Comtois
25’ Putt – No Winner
Hole in One Prize – No Winner
- A memorial to the children who never returned from Canada’s residential schools - September 30, 2024
- Wesdome Gold Mines Appoints Guy Belleau as Chief Operating Officer - September 30, 2024
- Wawa Minor Hockey’s 1st Annual Summer Send-off Golf Tournament - September 30, 2024