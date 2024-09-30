Men’s Night Golf – September 26th

There were 105 Golfers, on a sunny day of 20*C. Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack fees by Oct 1st, 2024. We may run one more Men’s Night Oct 5th if weather is decent, stay tuned. Tee times will be at 1 p.m. & 4:30 p.m., please check in on time. Call-ins will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays now due to staffing hours. Scorecards will be disqualified if the Spare has not been paid in full.

1st Flight Score 1st Shane Bukowski Phil Bush Gary Trudeau 32 2nd Anders Dereski Darcy Pilon Mitch Lemoyne 33 3rd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Comtois 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Blair Mills Dave Hall Kevin Willish 34 2nd Joe McCoy Glen Williams Tom Fahrer 34 3rd Mike Hogan Dan Mathias Tim Lesarge 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Sam Vachon Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli 35 2nd John Leadbetter Scott Carruthers Spare 36 3rd Mark Szekely Dean Willand Rod Steffler 36 4th Flight Score 1st Bill Matheson Greg Dumba Don McKinnon 36 2nd Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Dan Szekely 37 3rd Darryl Godin Frank Desmoulin Gino Trovarello 37 5th Flight Score 1st Jeff Amos Matt Amos Spare 38 2nd Wayne Rahn Joey Ralph Spare 38 3rd Chris Buckell Peter Moore Claude Samson 38 6th Flight Score 1st John Scott Al Hardy Joe Provost 39 2nd Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 42

Special Events Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Dereski

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Darcy Pilon

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kevin Sabourin

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Steve Jozin

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Shane Bukowski

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Scott carruthers

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Karl Benstead

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Richard Davidson

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Antonio Alexopoulos

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Anders Dereski

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Anders Dereski

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Eric Comtois

25’ Putt – No Winner

Hole in One Prize – No Winner