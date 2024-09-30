Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – September 26th

There were 105 Golfers, on a sunny day of 20*C. Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack fees by Oct 1st, 2024. We may run one more Men’s Night Oct 5th if weather is decent, stay tuned. Tee times will be at 1 p.m. & 4:30 p.m., please check in on time. Call-ins will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays now due to staffing hours. Scorecards will be disqualified if the Spare has not been paid in full.

1st Flight Score
1st Shane Bukowski Phil Bush Gary Trudeau 32
2nd Anders Dereski Darcy Pilon Mitch Lemoyne 33
3rd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Comtois 33
2nd Flight Score
1st Blair Mills Dave Hall Kevin Willish 34
2nd Joe McCoy Glen Williams Tom Fahrer 34
3rd Mike Hogan Dan Mathias Tim Lesarge 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Sam Vachon Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli 35
2nd John Leadbetter Scott Carruthers Spare 36
3rd Mark Szekely Dean Willand Rod Steffler 36
4th Flight Score
1st Bill Matheson Greg Dumba Don McKinnon 36
2nd Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Dan Szekely 37
3rd Darryl Godin Frank Desmoulin Gino Trovarello 37
5th Flight Score
1st Jeff Amos Matt Amos Spare 38
2nd Wayne Rahn Joey Ralph Spare 38
3rd Chris Buckell Peter Moore Claude Samson 38
6th Flight Score
1st John Scott Al Hardy Joe Provost 39
2nd Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 42

Special Events Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Dereski
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Darcy Pilon
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kevin Sabourin
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Steve Jozin
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Shane Bukowski
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Scott carruthers
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Karl Benstead
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Richard Davidson
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Antonio Alexopoulos

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Anders Dereski

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Anders Dereski
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Eric Comtois

25’ Putt – No Winner

Hole in One Prize – No Winner

