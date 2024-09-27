Ladies Night Golf – September 25

We had 75 golfers. This was the last Ladies Night of the season! Special thanks to our generous sponsors, to the volunteers who spend countless hours organizing, and to all our ladies who faithfully come out and support!! Thank you, Chi-Miigwetch, Merci!

See you all next season!

1st Flight:

1st: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Jody McRae, Chrystal Morden, – 38

2nd: Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich – 40

3rd: Guylaine Domich, Lise Noel, Spare – 40

2nd Flight:

1st: Anna-Liisa Klockars, Tricia Provost, Kimberly Melbourne – 42

2nd: Connie Taylor, Vanessa Skouris, Heather Rainville – 42

3rd: Lulu Case, Christina Port, Ashlee Pelletier – 43

3rd Flight:

1st: Margaret Davidson, Lorna Chiupka, Helene Morin – 46

2nd: Genevieve Verreault, Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger – 46

3rd: Valerie Levesque, Stephanie McGregor, Chantal Gagne – 46

4th Flight:

1st: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 48

2nd: Ashley Coombs, Chanelle Martelli, Suzanne Lord – 48

3rd: Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith, Spare – 49

5th Flight:

1st: Kathy Culhane, Jenny Weatherbee, Diane Spencer – 49

2nd: Kylie Millette, Chelsey Bolton, Kassandra Black – 51

3rd: Delmarr Lowe, Cheri Lowe, Spare – 52

Special Event Winners:

Hole# 1 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Barb Leschishin

Hole# 2 – North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box: Sabrina White

Hole# 2 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt: Charlee Simon

Hole# 3 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 1st Shot: Guylaine Domich

Hole# 4 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (60 yrs & over): Barb Leschishin

Hole# 4 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt: Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole# 5 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie)

Hole# 6 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Lise Noel

Hole# 7 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 1st Shot: Dawn Campbell

Hole# 8 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under): Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole# 8 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole# 9 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Heather Rainville

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Chanelle Martelli

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Melanie Charbonneau

30 Foot Putt – $100.00: Gladys Tessier, Marcie DLF, Luan Buckell – No winner. Next season’s Putt starts at $150.00

Hole in One – $2,880.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next season’s Hole in One pot starts at $2,930.00!