Chapleau Student joins Algoma District School Board as Student Trustee 2024-2025 School Year

At Algoma District School Board’s (ADSB) first Board Meeting of the year, the Board’s three new Student Trustees were introduced and welcomed to the table. In March 2024, ADSB approved the appointment of the Student Trustees for the 2024/2025 school year. They are Addy McEachren from Chapleau High School, Cameron Ciotti from White Pines C&VS and Georgia-June Abel from White Pines C&VS as our Indigenous Student Trustee. All appointments become effective as of August 1, 2024.

Addy McEachren is a Grade 11 student at Chapleau High School. She has been an integral part of the Student Senate at her school and has taken on several leadership initiatives that have made a strong impact on the student body as a whole. Addy led Chapleau’s Senate group in updating the school’s Student Success Room. After talking to students who utilized this room on a regular basis, Addyson and the team devised a plan to update the furniture and add inspirational quotes to the walls to brighten the space. The new design allowed for more conversations amongst staff and students and made the space more flexible for the different types of learners in the room. Addyson was central to the design and implementation of this project, as well as ensuring student voice was heard and recognized.

Addy not only planned events and activities for her school but has supported several initiatives in the community of Chapleau through her volunteer work. She is actively involved in the local dance studio where she assists the instructor in teaching younger dancers, many of whom look up to her as a role model. Addy has also been involved for several years with the community’s local Firefighter Association where she volunteers to raise money through pasta dinners and hosting events for kids. Academically, she is a very motivated, hard-working student. She uses her time effectively and strives for continuous improvement each time she approaches a task.

Cameron Ciotti is a Grade 11 student at White Pines C&VS. Cameron’s leadership skills inside the classroom as well as his extra-curricular interests demonstrate his strength of character, kindness, his compassion, and his effectiveness as a positive role model to his peers. He is a successful and integral part of White Pines’ student body and Sault Ste. Marie community.

While at White Pines, Cameron has been an active member of the Cross-Country Ski Team, Track and Field team, represented ADSB as a School Ambassador, sat on Student Senate and Student Council and played a pivotal role in organizing the White Pines’ school Pep Rallies and school assemblies. Cameron also spearheaded a grant writing proposal to secure funds for the school’s Ontario Students Against Impaired Driving (OSAID) chapter. Despite his very busy schedule, Cameron always prioritizes his academic studies, resulting in the highest academic standing over all for his first two years at school. He is not afraid to ask for help and can always be seen in his spare time either working on his assignments, planning workshops or helping other students.

In addition, Cameron has been an active volunteer with Christmas Cheer, MADD, and The Wolverine Clawset (where he has helped set-up and organize a community closet for families in need). Cameron has devoted a large portion of his time to giving back to the community and the school. Through his actions he has provided an example for our students and community to know that one person can make a difference.

Georgia-June Abel is a Grade 11 student at White Pines C&VS. Georgia-June’s spirit name is Everlasting Sky and she is from the Crane clan. She is from Manitoulin Island and is Ojibwe and Mohawk. Georgia-June was the Vice Chair of the Northern Indigenous Youth Council (NIYC) for the 23/24 school year and is pleased to move into the role of Chair and Indigenous Student Trustee this year. She sees the importance of students having opportunities to become involved in their school and their communities. She has helped in this area by teaching and demonstrating powwow dancing, along with her cousin, to students at her school. Georgia-June also sees the importance of students, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students alike, to learn beading and painting of small headdresses.

Georgia-June recognizes the importance of culture rooms and hopes that over time, all ADSB schools will have one. Similarly, her school has a Gay-Straight Alliance to support LBGTQ+ students and their allies and again, she hopes that these kinds of spaces can be made available in all schools.

Her priority is to make students feel more comfortable to embrace their culture all the while enjoying a safe, happy environment. Georgia-June has shown her commitment to her culture, her advocacy work and has demonstrated her leadership qualities both in her school and the community.