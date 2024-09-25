Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 25

Mark 9:30-37 Whoever welcomes a child, welcomes me.

In the Gospel of Mark, there was tension between the disciples and the multitude, particularly the children. Considering the few children and youth in churches today, how do we understand the words of Jesus to the disciples, “ Whoever welcomes such a child in my name welcomes me, and whoever welcomes me welcomes not me but the one who sent me,”

When Jesus repeatedly taught about his impending death and resurrection, the disciples were lost for words. Yet, instead of grasping these profound teachings, they started arguing over who was the greatest. Can you believe it? When they heard that Jesus was about to be killed, they started quarreling about who was the most important.

Isn’t this something we can relate to when panic sets in? The disciples much like us, struggled to comprehend the upside-down logic of this kin-dom of God. They dodged the topic, diverting their discussions to matters like who should be first, who was the best, and who held the greatest rank.

Let’s think about our community, through the lens of God’s topsy- turvy kin-dom. In our churches do we make the toddlers feel welcome? Are they too noisy and disrupting. Are children, youth, and young adults welcomed and included into our church life?

Jesus made crystal clear the inseparable relationship between God, Jesus and a little child, the most vulnerable. Does our Canadian society welcome the most vulnerable. Do we treat our children as gifts from God, do we show them they are loved?. Used with permission the Gathering Pentecost 2,2024

Announcements

Scriptures for September 29; Nineteenth after Pentecost

Esther 7:1-6.9-10; 9:20-22 Esther pleads for the life of her people

James 5:13-20 The sick should be anointed by the elders.

Mark 9:38-50 If your hand causes you to stumble, cut it off.

Lay leader, Kaireen, Reader, Brenda

We welcome all who wish to worship with us and explore their faith.

The Church Thrift Shop will begin on October 3rd.

September 30 – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day

October 2-4 – Rosh Hashanah

October 4 – Sisters in Spirit Vigil (to honour missing and murdered Indigenouos women, girls and gender-diverse people)

October 4 – St. Francis of Assisi Day: Blessing of Annimals

October 7 – World Habitat Day

October 10 – World Mental Health Day

October 11 – International Day of the Girl Child