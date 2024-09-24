13 Winners Share $1,156,420 Payout in Split the Pot Lottery!   

Split the Pot Lottery’s 13 grand prize winners were revealed to the public on Friday after the payout soared to a final total of $1,156,420. Congratulations to the winners:

One winner (60% of the final payout) | Winnings: $693,852

Lisa E. of Kitchener, Ticket #37311174

Two winners (split 20% of the final payout) | Winnings: $115,642 each

Karen G. of Englehart, Ticket #24243787 Tina P. of Bolton, Ticket #49881306

Ten winners (split 20% of the final payout) | Winnings: $23,128.40 each

Karen G. of Pembroke, Ticket #54868871 Karl S. of North Bay, Ticket #38344796 David E. of Windsor, Ticket #45033298 Andrea S. of Kitchener, Ticket #46846984 Victor R. of Georgetown, Ticket #14836818 Mary Lynn S. of Sault Ste. Marie, Ticket #25833003 Krista R. of Roches Point, Ticket #24826621 Maurizio T. of Toronto, Ticket #37819005 Sylvie B. of Kapuskasing, Ticket #51552863 Leslie C. of Kenora, Ticket #30864276

Winners were drawn on Thursday, September 19 and revealed to the public on Friday, September 20 on the Split the Pot Lottery website and on their Meta page.

Split the Pot Lottery supports hospital health care, with 62 hospital partners across the province. It is also the largest partnered fundraising initiative in Ontario. Ticket buyer’s province-wide have the chance to share in the winnings, and by participating in Split the Pot, they are also shifting the dialogue around hospital health care, highlighting that we are all connected and that a win for one is a win for all.

“Wow! What a huge success. Thank you to everyone who participated in this Split the Pot. You have contributed to making this such a big success. This was our largest prize payout yet, and we’re excited to be able to award this life changing money to our 13 grand prize winners. We know we are strongest when we come together, and your support makes a large difference to every one of our hospital partners and the communities they serve.” – Paul McIntyre Royston, President & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation.

To learn more about Split the Pot Lottery and stay in the know about future draws, community members can visit their website at splitthepot.ca, where they can also join their mailing list. Split the Pot Lottery ticket sales will reopen on October 16, giving Ontarians yet another chance to win big while supporting our health care system.