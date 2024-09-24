13 Winners Share $1,156,420 Payout in Split the Pot Lottery!   

Split the Pot Lottery’s 13 grand prize winners were revealed to the public on Friday after the payout soared to a final total of $1,156,420. Congratulations to the winners:
One winner (60% of the final payout) | Winnings: $693,852
Lisa E. of Kitchener, Ticket #37311174
Two winners (split 20% of the final payout) | Winnings: $115,642 each
Karen G. of Englehart, Ticket #24243787
Tina P. of Bolton, Ticket #49881306
Ten winners (split 20% of the final payout) | Winnings: $23,128.40 each
Karen G. of Pembroke, Ticket #54868871
Karl S. of North Bay, Ticket #38344796
David E. of Windsor, Ticket #45033298
Andrea S. of Kitchener, Ticket #46846984
Victor R. of Georgetown, Ticket #14836818
Mary Lynn S. of Sault Ste. Marie, Ticket #25833003
Krista R. of Roches Point, Ticket #24826621
Maurizio T. of Toronto, Ticket #37819005
Sylvie B. of Kapuskasing, Ticket #51552863
Leslie C. of Kenora, Ticket #30864276
Winners were drawn on Thursday, September 19 and revealed to the public on Friday, September 20 on the Split the Pot Lottery website and on their Meta page.
Split the Pot Lottery supports hospital health care, with 62 hospital partners across the province. It is also the largest partnered fundraising initiative in Ontario. Ticket buyer’s province-wide have the chance to share in the winnings, and by participating in Split the Pot, they are also shifting the dialogue around hospital health care, highlighting that we are all connected and that a win for one is a win for all.
“Wow! What a huge success. Thank you to everyone who participated in this Split the Pot. You have contributed to making this such a big success. This was our largest prize payout yet, and we’re excited to be able to award this life changing money to our 13 grand prize winners. We know we are strongest when we come together, and your support makes a large difference to every one of our hospital partners and the communities they serve.” – Paul McIntyre Royston, President & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation.
To learn more about Split the Pot Lottery and stay in the know about future draws, community members can visit their website at splitthepot.ca, where they can also join their mailing list. Split the Pot Lottery ticket sales will reopen on October 16, giving Ontarians yet another chance to win big while supporting our health care system.
