Men’s Night Golf – September 19

There were 141 golfers on a beautiful sunny day with 20C.
Notes to all golfers. Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack fees by October 1, 2024.
- September 26th – early Shotgun start will move to 1 p.m.
- September 26th – late Shotgun start at 4:30 p.m.
Call-ins will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays now due to staffing hours. Scorecards will be disqualified if the Spare has not been paid in full!
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jessy Dechamplain
|Joey Dechamplain
|Francis Dechamplain
|29
|2nd
|Jessy Dechamplain
|Joey Dechamplain
|Francis Dechamplain
|30
|3rd
|Roger Gamache
|Carl Chabot
|Mark Belanger
|31
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Sam Vachon
|Jeremi Lord
|Adam Martelli
|32
|2nd
|Kevin Auger
|Peter Moore
|Dan Szekely
|32
|3rd
|Rob Sedore
|Daryl Godin
|Spare
|32
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Al MacDonald
|Bernie Eerchook
|Paul Asselin
|33
|2nd
|Mark McRae
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Spare
|33
|3rd
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Jean Desgagne
|33
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Gary Mercier
|Mojo
|Glen Williams
|34
|2nd
|Max Simon
|Brady Desrochers
|Spare
|34
|3rd
|Joe McCoy
|Tyler Fahrer
|Bill Fahrer
|34
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Chris Buckell
|Blair Mills
|Kevin Auger
|35
|2nd
|Mark Szekely
|Andre Bedard
|Claude Samson
|35
|3rd
|Dave Dupuis
|Mario Casavant
|Sandy Oliver
|35
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Hunter Martel
|Scott Nolan
|Ty Martel
|36
|2nd
|Kevin Willish
|Don Humphries
|Don Perkins
|36
|3rd
|Monte White
|James Morden
|Jeff Lamon
|36
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Lefebvre
|Andre Champagne
|Eric Comtois
|37
|2nd
|Scott Carruthers
|John Leadbetter
|Spare
|37
|3rd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Gary Trudeau
|37
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray Chevrier
|Cooper Laframbois
|Travis Johnson
|40
Special Events:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Eric Mitrikas
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Kevin Auger
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mark McRae
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Paul Asselin
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jarett Asselin
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Kevin Auger
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Ray Baronette
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Brandon Case
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kyle Wood
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner
Carry over to Sept 26th $1,080
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Shane Bukowski
$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Simon
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Sam Vachon
25’ Putt – No Winner, Sept 26th prize $200
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Sept 26th prize $600
