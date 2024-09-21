Men’s Night Golf – September 19

There were 141 golfers on a beautiful sunny day with 20C.

Notes to all golfers. Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack fees by October 1, 2024.

September 26th – early Shotgun start will move to 1 p.m.

September 26th – late Shotgun start at 4:30 p.m.

Call-ins will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays now due to staffing hours. Scorecards will be disqualified if the Spare has not been paid in full!

1st Flight Score 1st Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 29 2nd Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 30 3rd Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Mark Belanger 31 2nd Flight Score 1st Sam Vachon Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli 32 2nd Kevin Auger Peter Moore Dan Szekely 32 3rd Rob Sedore Daryl Godin Spare 32 3rd Flight Score 1st Al MacDonald Bernie Eerchook Paul Asselin 33 2nd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Spare 33 3rd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Jean Desgagne 33 4th Flight Score 1st Gary Mercier Mojo Glen Williams 34 2nd Max Simon Brady Desrochers Spare 34 3rd Joe McCoy Tyler Fahrer Bill Fahrer 34 5th Flight Score 1st Chris Buckell Blair Mills Kevin Auger 35 2nd Mark Szekely Andre Bedard Claude Samson 35 3rd Dave Dupuis Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver 35 6th Flight Score 1st Hunter Martel Scott Nolan Ty Martel 36 2nd Kevin Willish Don Humphries Don Perkins 36 3rd Monte White James Morden Jeff Lamon 36 7th Flight Score 1st Roger Lefebvre Andre Champagne Eric Comtois 37 2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Spare 37 3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 37 8th Flight Score 1st Ray Chevrier Cooper Laframbois Travis Johnson 40

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Eric Mitrikas

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Kevin Auger

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mark McRae

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Paul Asselin

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jarett Asselin

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Kevin Auger

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Ray Baronette

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Brandon Case

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kyle Wood

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner

Carry over to Sept 26th $1,080

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Shane Bukowski

$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Simon

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Sam Vachon

25’ Putt – No Winner, Sept 26th prize $200

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Sept 26th prize $600