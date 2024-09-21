Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – September 19

There were 141 golfers on a beautiful sunny day with 20C.

Notes to all golfers. Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack fees by October 1, 2024.

  • September 26th – early Shotgun start will move to 1 p.m.
  • September 26th – late Shotgun start at 4:30 p.m.

Call-ins will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays now due to staffing hours. Scorecards will be disqualified if the Spare has not been paid in full!

1st Flight Score
1st Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 29
2nd Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 30
3rd Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Mark Belanger 31
2nd Flight Score
1st Sam Vachon Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli 32
2nd Kevin Auger Peter Moore Dan Szekely 32
3rd Rob Sedore Daryl Godin Spare 32
3rd Flight Score
1st Al MacDonald Bernie Eerchook Paul Asselin 33
2nd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Spare 33
3rd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Jean Desgagne 33
4th Flight Score
1st Gary Mercier Mojo Glen Williams 34
2nd Max Simon Brady Desrochers Spare 34
3rd Joe McCoy Tyler Fahrer Bill Fahrer 34
5th Flight Score
1st Chris Buckell Blair Mills Kevin Auger 35
2nd Mark Szekely Andre Bedard Claude Samson 35
3rd Dave Dupuis Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver 35
6th Flight Score
1st Hunter Martel Scott Nolan Ty Martel 36
2nd Kevin Willish Don Humphries Don Perkins 36
3rd Monte White James Morden Jeff Lamon 36
7th Flight Score
1st Roger Lefebvre Andre Champagne Eric Comtois 37
2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Spare 37
3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 37
8th Flight Score
1st Ray Chevrier Cooper Laframbois Travis Johnson 40

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Eric Mitrikas
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Kevin Auger
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mark McRae
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Paul Asselin
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jarett Asselin
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Kevin Auger
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Ray Baronette
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Brandon Case
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kyle Wood

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner
Carry over to Sept 26th $1,080

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Shane Bukowski

$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Simon
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Sam Vachon

25’ Putt – No Winner, Sept 26th prize $200

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Sept 26th prize $600

 

