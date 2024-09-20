Ontario Supporting Northern Workers in Terrace Bay with new action centre

The Ontario government is investing nearly $280,000 in a new action centre to help the over 330 workers impacted by layoffs at AV Terrace Bay. The new action centre will connect the Northern Ontarian workers with services and training they need to find new jobs in the same sector or further their careers in others.

“Our government stands with the workers and families in Terrace Bay who have been impacted by these layoffs,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “By investing in this action centre, we’re making sure all workers get the support, resources and opportunities they deserve to find rewarding jobs to provide for themselves and their families.”

Run by the Township of Terrace Bay, the Action Centre will operate until June 16, 2025. The facility will host workshops, seminars, provide peer-to-peer support and job search assistance. A comprehensive needs assessment survey will be delivered to understand the short and long-term requirements of affected workers, ensuring tailored support for their specific employment goals.

“We know how difficult the idling of AV Terrace Bay has been for former employees, the community, and the forestry sector as a whole,” said Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products and MPP Thunder Bay – Atikokan. “While we continue to work with our partners with the aim of AV Terrace Bay operating again, in the interim this new Action Centre will equip these hard-working men and women with the resources they need to support themselves, their families and the community.”

The centre will also provide skills upgrading through courses and workshops. Additionally, the centre will offer practical job search assistance, such as interview skills training, resume building, and access to job postings. These customized resources will help affected workers prepare for more well-paying careers in the skilled trades.

“The Township of Terrace Bay would like to thank the provincial government for their support and assistance ensuring that the Action Centre for displaced workers opens in a timely manner,” said Paul Malashewski, Mayor of Terrace Bay. The Action Centre will be a valuable resource for laid off workers looking to upgrade their skills. The resources that the Action Centre provides will assist in developing the North’s workforce and make investing in the North attractive to various companies.”

By investing more than $1 billion annually in employment and training services, including Better Jobs Ontario and the Skills Development Fund Training and Capital Streams, the Ontario government is helping workers train to get well-paying and meaningful careers in the skilled trades. These investments emphasize the government’s continued effort to attract, support and protect workers, making Ontario the best place to work, live and raise a family.