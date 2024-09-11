Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 10

Scripture Readings:

James 2: 1-17 Faith without works is dead

Mark 7:24-37 The Syrophoenician woman’s faith challenges Jesus

Why did Jesus initially decline to help the Syrophoenician woman who sought healing for her daughter? Jesus visited the prosperous Roman Empire colony of Tyre. The city’s residents, who controlled the flow of goods, often left farmers from Galilee and the rural areas hungry, particularly during poor harvests. In Women and Jesus in Mark: A Japanese Feminist Perspective (Wipf and Stock, 2003), Hisako Kinukawa suggests that Jesus may have implied that the mouths of the impoverished in Galilee should be filled first. The Syrophoenician woman, acknowledging her privilege, humbly requested even a few crumbs, hoping not to be excluded from his table fellowship, along with her child. Because of her persistence, Jesus recognized that God’s purpose called for a ministry that embraced both Jews and non- Jews. Reflecting on our privileges, how can we actively contribute to positive change in the world? How can we rub out the old boundaries that divide us from others, as God calls us to do today?

We also discussed faith, The woman had faith that Jesus would heal her child. It takes faith to live our life following the teachings of Jesus. The question is do we need faith for religion or do we need religion to have faith?. Does Religion expand our faith? Or can we have enough faith without structure of a religious association to follow the masters footsteps?

Many Religious groups have different views of faith, but all have some mention of faith in their teachings.

Announcements:

Scriptures for September 15th Seventeenth after Pentecost.

Proverbs 1:20-33 Wisdom cries in the streets

Psalm 19 The heavens declare the glory of God

James 3:1-12 Not many of you should be teachers of God’s word

Mark 8: 27-38 Who do people say that I am?

Next Prayer Shawl gathering will be September 21st at First United Church

Sunday September 15th the Lay Leader is Maria and Reader is Diane. We welcome all those who wish to worship with us.

September 10 – World Suicide Prevention Day

September 21 – International Day of Peace

September 22 – Fall Equinox ( 8:44 am EDT)

September 23 – International Day of Sign Languages

September 25 -National Tree Day

September – 30 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day