Happenings at First United Church Wawa – September 5

Scripture Readings for September 1st Service.

James 1:17-27 and Mark 7: a-8,14-15,21-23

The epistle invites us to consider what to do with anger in our loving relationships. When we become angry with one another, do we always know what our anger is about? Are we really angry with the other person or is something else moving us to anger? The key theme of James’s epistle is that love is faith in action. We are to listen deeply to one another, with an open heart, even when we are experiencing anger.

The gospel reading points to the rules that are sometimes needed to allow people to live together well. Following the rules is important and necessary for healthy relationships and a healthy society, but Jesus says that sometimes what matters more is loving one another, treating one another with respect, and living together the Creator’s peace and justice for all.

Creation Connection: the God of Creation starts us off on a new year this Labour Day Sunday. Where are you noticing new beginnings at the start of September?

Announcements:

We will begin our regular Sunday Services on Sunday, September 8, at 11:00 am. We welcome all those who are interested in a faith journey to join us, as we explore our faith.

Scripture Readings for September 8th

Proverbs 22: 1-2,8-9,22-23 A good name rather that riches.

James 2: 1-10,(11-13), 14-17 Faith without works is dead.

Mark 7:24-37 The Syrophoenician woman’s faith challenges Jesus.

Calendar:



Sept. 7 : Prayer Shawl meeting at 3 pm in the Family Room at First United. Anyone interested in knitting or crocheting is welcome to join. Needles and yarn can be supplied.

Sept.9 the U.C.W. will meet at 7. pm in the Family Room to plan the agenda for the year.

Sept. 1 – World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation

Sept. 8 – International Literacy Day

Sept. 10 World Suicide Prevention Day