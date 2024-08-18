WALSH, Jimmey “Jim”

We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Jim Walsh at the age of 73 years in Sault Ste Marie on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Jim was six months old when his first death certificate was issued. He gave death a tiny middle finger and went on to survive his parents Leo and Lauretta Walsh and sister Vickie (Albany). He is survived by his two brothers Bob (Norma) and Brad (Eileen).

Jim met the love of his life, Rollie (Rolande Lapointe) on New Year’s Eve 1968 and thus began a love story that spanned 55 years. Together they built a life filled with love, laughter and so many cheesy jokes. Jim is survived by Rollie and their children who will always adore him Sherry, Kelly (Bob), Kim (Glenn) and Jamie (Ashley).

Jim lived a full life and was so many things: an outdoorsman, a hockey player, a hockey fan (go Habs!), a runner, a volunteer, a mentor, a business owner, a friend, a master tinkerer, a fisherman, a hunter, a fixer, a boatsman, a guitar player, a camper, a whiskey lover, a builder and a pet owner (The Mighty Thor already misses him greatly).

Most of all, Jim was a family man who loved being surrounded by those he loved, especially his grandkids: Dhanielle, Josh, Alexa (Ethan), Jonah (Megan), Sami (Connor), Dylan (Crystal), Joey, Calvin, Alice, Addysen, and Casey and his great grandson Reed. He has another great grandchild coming in March who will sadly never meet Papa, but who will surely know what a great man he was through the stories and memories we will continue to share.

His family will give death a collective middle finger on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 a.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion #169, White River as they celebrate his life and keep him forever alive in their hearts. A luncheon will follow at the Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Vision, of which Jim was a lifelong supporter.

Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.