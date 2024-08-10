Ladies Night Golf – August 7

We had 114 golfers!

1st Flight:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Spare – 35

2nd: Jody McRae, Chrystal Morden, Rachael Korytko-Amos – 36

3rd: Toni Rutland, Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich – 39

2nd Flight:

1st: Darlene Trovarello, Caroline Desgagne, Lise Noel – 40

2nd: Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Spare – 41

3rd: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Spare – 42

3rd Flight:

1st: Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Bernie Larocque – 43

2nd: Chantal Gagne, Stephanie McGregor, Line Bergeron – 44

3rd: Kayla Lamon, Hayley Lamon, Nadine Cartledge – 44

4th Flight:

1st: Danette Mathias, Christina Port, Ashlee Pelletier – 44

2nd: Silvana Dereski, Paula Provost, Anj Oberai – 44

3rd: Cheryl Tremblay, Helene Bekintis, Nellie Harvey – 44

5th Flight:

1st: Connie Taylor, Vanessa Skouris, Spare – 45

2nd: Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin – 45

3rd: Linda McCoy, Deanna Zimmermen, Robin Witty – 45

6th Flight:

1st: Monique Kryszewski, Johanna Rowe, Spare – 46

2nd: Nancy Houle, Cathy Duchesne, Kaitlin Dube – 46

3rd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 46

7th Flight:

1st: Sheighanne White, Stacey Price, Nicole May – 47

2nd: Wendy Bonitzke, Kathy Turyk, Spare – 48

8th Flight:

1st: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Linda Mann – 49

2nd: Delmarr Lowe, Kylie Mitchell, Kelsey Dumont – 60

Special Event Winners:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Darlene Trovarello

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Dawn Campbell

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Ashley Omolida

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie)

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Suzanne Lacasse

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 3: Diane Spencer

Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Toni Rutland

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Lise Noel

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Charlee Simon

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Chrystal Morden (Birdie)

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Mackenzie Mathias

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Louise Moran

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Kylie Mitchell

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Rachael Korytko-Amos

Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Diedre Dupuis

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Suzanne Lacasse

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Silvana Dereski

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Debbie Tavella

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Deanna Zimmermen

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Leslie Moran

30 Foot Putt – $600.00: Johanna Rowe, Dawn Campbell, Diedre Dupuis – There was no winner. Next week’s Putt worth $650.00!

Hole in One – $2530.00 Cash Prize – No Winner

Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2,580.00!

It was a beautiful day on the course. Huge shout out to our sponsors and participants.