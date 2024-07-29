SWANSON, Myrtle

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Wednesday July 24, 2024 at the age of 79 years.

Beloved wife of William “Bill” for 60 years. Loving mother of the late Lorna, Sharon (Robert) and William Jr. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey, Celina (Steve), James, Samantha and Krista. Great grandmother of Ethan, Tianna, Una, Carlisle and Jerald. Daughter of the late Lucille and Thomas Agawa. Dear sister of the late Margaret (late Patrick), late Walter (Dianne), late Eleanor (late Alex), late Lena (late Joseph), Roger (Chicky), Clayton (late Caroline), Pearl (John), Gordy (Brenda) and the late Karl. Sister-in-law of the late Joe, late Morris, Dave (Lila), late Martin (Marilyn), late Herman (late Martina), Norman (Toni), late Hilda (late Emil), Ida (late Gordon), late Donald (Lena), Dolores (Leonard), Stella (Arnold) and the late Harvey (Annamay). Myrtle will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 705-856-7340) on Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday July 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Duolomane (Joe) Okamba officiating.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.