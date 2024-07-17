Senior’s Golf – July 15

We had 21 golfers out this week, on what has been probably the warmest day so far for us.
1st Place – Linda G. & Wayne – 35
2nd Place – Erin & John S. – 37
3rd Place – Judy & Vic – 37
Least Putts – Lorna, Diane & Linda S. – 12
Closest to pin #3 – Judy
Closest to Pin # 7 – no winner this week – prize doubles next week
Ticket Vouchers
Home Building Center $20 voucher – Barb
Canadian Tire $25 voucher – Cheryl
North of 17 (Large Pizza )voucher – Sue
Young’s General Store (Ice cream) voucher – John C.
Michipicoten Golf Club $10 cash donation – Judy.
A big Thankyou again to all our sponsors. Also reminder to all that next weeks’ seniors will be played on Tuesday, July 23rd. as there is a tournament on the Monday.
