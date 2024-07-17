Senior’s Golf – July 15

We had 21 golfers out this week, on what has been probably the warmest day so far for us.

1st Place – Linda G. & Wayne – 35

2nd Place – Erin & John S. – 37

3rd Place – Judy & Vic – 37

Least Putts – Lorna, Diane & Linda S. – 12

Closest to pin #3 – Judy

Closest to Pin # 7 – no winner this week – prize doubles next week

Ticket Vouchers

Home Building Center $20 voucher – Barb

Canadian Tire $25 voucher – Cheryl

North of 17 (Large Pizza )voucher – Sue

Young’s General Store (Ice cream) voucher – John C.

Michipicoten Golf Club $10 cash donation – Judy.

A big Thankyou again to all our sponsors. Also reminder to all that next weeks’ seniors will be played on Tuesday, July 23rd. as there is a tournament on the Monday.