Ladies Night Golf – July 10

We had 114 golfers!
1st Flight:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Charlee Simon – 35
2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Guyliane Domich – 38
3rd: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Vanessa Skouris – 42
2nd Flight:
1st: Diedre Dupuis, Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida – 42
2nd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Dawn Campbell – 43
3rd: Jen Lamontagne, Callie Paddock, Spare – 43
3rd Flight:
1st: Sharon Reil, Mika Reil, Spare – 44
2nd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Spare – 44
3rd: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Paula Valois – 44
4th Flight:
1st: Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Carole Bouffard – 45
2nd: Lulu Case, Danette Mathais, Christina Port – 46
3rd: Kayla Lamon, Nadine Cartledge, Laura Tremblay – 46
5th Flight:
1st: Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 46
2nd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Barb Leschishin – 46
3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 47
6th Flight:
1st: Kylie Millette, Magan Gagnon, Chelsey Bolton – 48
2nd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 48
3rd: Lynn Dee Eason, Susan Switzer, Spare – 48
7th Flight:
1st: Lynn Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Ness Zuliani – 48
2nd: Kathy Culhane, Linda Sillanpaa, Jenny Weatherbee – 49
8th Flight:
1st: Nicole Jones, Leah Isosaari, Spare – 50
2nd: Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin, Kaitlin Dube – 51
Special Event Winners:
Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Suzanne Lacasse
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Flo Orr
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Kathy Miller
Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Guylaine Domich
Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Connie Taylor
J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Margaret Davidson
Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Toni Rutland
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Magan Gagnon
Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Charlee Simon
Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Charlee Simon (Birdie)
Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Sue Load (Birdie)
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Ness Zuliani
RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Kathrine Turmelle
Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Anya Switzer
Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Mel Charbonneau
Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Nancy Morin
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Barb Leschishin
Draws:
Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Joan Jewell
Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Johanna Rowe
Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Chris Mitchell
30 Foot Putt – $400.00: Diane Spencer, Darlene Trovarello, Sue Kirby – No Winner. Next week’s Putt worth $450.00.
Hole in One – $2330.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2380.00.
Keep up the great playing ladies!
As always, a huge thank you to all our sponsors and participants. Without all of you, Ladies Night would not be such a success!
