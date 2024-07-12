Ladies Night Golf – July 10

We had 114 golfers!

1st Flight:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Charlee Simon – 35

2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Guyliane Domich – 38

3rd: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Vanessa Skouris – 42

2nd Flight:

1st: Diedre Dupuis, Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida – 42

2nd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Dawn Campbell – 43

3rd: Jen Lamontagne, Callie Paddock, Spare – 43

3rd Flight:

1st: Sharon Reil, Mika Reil, Spare – 44

2nd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Spare – 44

3rd: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Paula Valois – 44

4th Flight:

1st: Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Carole Bouffard – 45

2nd: Lulu Case, Danette Mathais, Christina Port – 46

3rd: Kayla Lamon, Nadine Cartledge, Laura Tremblay – 46

5th Flight:

1st: Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 46

2nd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Barb Leschishin – 46

3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 47

6th Flight:

1st: Kylie Millette, Magan Gagnon, Chelsey Bolton – 48

2nd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 48

3rd: Lynn Dee Eason, Susan Switzer, Spare – 48

7th Flight:

1st: Lynn Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Ness Zuliani – 48

2nd: Kathy Culhane, Linda Sillanpaa, Jenny Weatherbee – 49

8th Flight:

1st: Nicole Jones, Leah Isosaari, Spare – 50

2nd: Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin, Kaitlin Dube – 51

Special Event Winners:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Suzanne Lacasse

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Flo Orr

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Kathy Miller

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Guylaine Domich

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Connie Taylor

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Margaret Davidson

Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Toni Rutland

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Magan Gagnon

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Charlee Simon

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Charlee Simon (Birdie)

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Sue Load (Birdie)

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Ness Zuliani

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Kathrine Turmelle

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Anya Switzer

Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Mel Charbonneau

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Nancy Morin

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Barb Leschishin

Draws:

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Joan Jewell

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Johanna Rowe

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Chris Mitchell

30 Foot Putt – $400.00: Diane Spencer, Darlene Trovarello, Sue Kirby – No Winner. Next week’s Putt worth $450.00.

Hole in One – $2330.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2380.00.

Keep up the great playing ladies!

As always, a huge thank you to all our sponsors and participants. Without all of you, Ladies Night would not be such a success!