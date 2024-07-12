Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre Publishes Aviation Guide by Late Volunteer John Stephens

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre (CBHC) is thrilled to announce the release of a landmark publication, an extensive guide to the aircraft of the Ontario Provincial Air Service (OPAS). Authored by the late John Stephens, a dedicated volunteer and aviation enthusiast, the book arrives as part of the centre’s OPAS 100th Anniversary celebrations.

John Stephens, who began his volunteer journey with the CBHC many years ago, embarked on the project to create this guide after a stroke prevented him from returning to his professional career. His passion for aviation history drove this project, documenting the development of OPAS’s aerial fleet from its beginning. Tragically, Stephens passed away in 2019 before he could see his work published.

In early 2024, the CBHC formed an Editorial Committee of staff and volunteers to honor Stephens’s legacy and complete his project. The Committee put the final touches on the book, ensuring that his vision was realized and shared with the public and aviation enthusiasts worldwide.

This publication details every type of aircraft owned by the OPAS (later, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and Aviation Forest Fires and Emergency Services), listing individual crafts and their historical contexts. The guide is enriched with research and photographs sourced primarily from the CBHC’s extensive archival collection, offering readers a unique and thorough insight into the province’s bushplane heritage.

“We are proud to bring John Stephens’s vision to life with this publication, particularly during the OPAS’s 100th Anniversary year. The details of individual aircraft tell a story of technical and organizational change that have shaped the work of Ontario’s provincial fleet to the present day.” said Mary Collier, Curator.

The book is now available for purchase in person or online at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre’s gift shop. It promises to be an invaluable addition to the libraries of aviation historians and enthusiasts alike.