Ladies Night Golf – July 3

We had 81 golfers!

1st Flight:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Charlee Simon – 33

2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Guyliane Domich – 40

3rd: Chantal Gagne, Valerie Levesque, Stephanie McGregor – 41

2nd Flight:

1st: Diedre Dupuis, Sandi Lowe, Monique Kryszewski – 43

2nd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Spare – 44

3rd: Barb Leschishin, Luan Buckell, Spare – 44

3rd Flight:

1st: Darlene Trovarello, Jessica Trovarello, Callie Paddock – 45

2nd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Donna Korytko – 45

3rd: Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby, Spare – 46

4th Flight:

1st: Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Carole Bouffard – 46

2nd: Silvana Dereski, Paula Provost, Sherri Egan – 47

3rd: Lise Bernath, Wendy Smith, Spare – 47

5th Flight:

1st: Margaret Davidson, Cindy Jozin, Gerry Rose – 48

2nd: Mackenzie Mathais, Krista Alexopoulos, Spare – 48

6th Flight:

1st: Kathy Culhane, Linda Sillanpaa, Jenny Weatherbee – 53

Special Event Winners:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Charlee Simon

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Cassee Provost

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Stacey Price

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: 2 Birdie draw – winner: Diedre Dupuis

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Diedre Dupuis

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Heather Rainville

Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Linda Guindon

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Barb Leschishin

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Valerie Levesque

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Suzanne Lacasse

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Guylaine Domich

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Lise Noel

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Lise Noel

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Marcie DLF

Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Marcie DLF

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Suzanne Lacasse

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Ashley Omolida

Draws:

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Jessica Trovarello

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Tracey Vernier

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Vanessa Skouris

1 Night Special Draw $70.00 Cash – Donated by Michael Mantha – Lise Noel

30 Foot Putt – $350.00: Heather Rainville, Mackenzie Mathais, Chantal Gagne – No Winner. Next week’s Putt worth $400.00!!

Hole in One – $2280.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2330.00!!

Please remember to keep up the pace with the group in front you. As always, a huge thank you to all our sponsors and participants.