Happenings at Wawa First United – June 27

Last Sunday was Pride Sunday, The first pride march was proposed by Craig Rodwell, his partner Fred Sargent, Ellen Brody and Linda Rhodes on November 2, 1969 at the Eastern Regional Conference of Homophile Organizations (ERCHO) meeting in Philadelphia. However the first Gay Pride event was marked on June 28,1969, with the Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day, where more than 2,000 people marched to Central Park in protest of the Community’s mistreatment. Brenda Howard was instrumental in organizing the march and later became known as the “Mother of Pride.”

The first Pride celebrations took place during the last week of June in 1970 as part of the one year commemoration of the Stonewall Riots. The Stonewall was the club in the West Village of New York that welcomed gay patrons. Pride was a slogan created by Craig Schoonmaker, his reasoning was “ The poison was the shame and the antidote was pride.” At the time, people were “very repressed”. They were conflicted internally and didn’t know how to come out and be proud. That’s how the movement was most useful because they thought. “Maybe I should be proud,” (Zaltman 2015) The Pride movement has come a long way since then and we have become more accepting of those who are different but the same as us. I hope we are beginning to see, we don’t judge a book by the cover and we don’t judge a person by their body. We look for the soul inside. The soul God gave us all, A part of Him. We ask God to help us to accept those of different races, religions and cultures, we should also ask God to help us accept all people for their Spirit or Soul. That we love all creatures unconditionally.

Announcements:

There will be no services at First United until September the 8th.

There is a Garden Interdenominational Service at the Hospital on Sunday, June 30th. All are invited to join us in song and prayer. Please bring a chair.