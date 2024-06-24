Between the Covers – June 24

Drag Story Time on Saturday was fantastic! Engaging storytellers Luke and Lucia recounted well-known tales and some with unexpected endings. We then created unique tie-dye t-shirts taking advantage of the lovely weather. Many thanks to our guest readers and Ellen for her tie-dye help. You’re all incredible and we’re grateful! Thank you all for supporting your Public Library! Don’t forget to join the Early On Centre for their Colour Run on Sunday June 29th, from 11:30am-2pm! See you there!

At the time of this article being written, the judges are still busy scoring the entries We hope to announce the winners this week. Thank you again to all those who put their writing skills forward. Good Luck to all!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week is “Daughter of Mine” by Megan Miranda, “Close to Death” by Anthony Horowitz, “Feline Fatale by Rita Mae Brown, “Pay Dirt” by Sara Paretsky”

New in Audio Books is “End of Story” by A.J. Finn.

En Français, nous avons “My Missing Piece” par Acacia Black. Come on in and check it out!

Staff Pick of the Week is “Sooley” by John Grisholm. Come on in and check it out! From Goodreads:

In the summer of his seventeenth year, Sam­uel Sooleymon gets the chance of a lifetime: a trip to the United States with his South Sudanese teammates to play in a showcase basket­ball tournament. He has never been away from home, nor has he ever been on an airplane. The opportunity to be scouted by dozens of college coaches is a dream come true.

Samuel is an amazing athlete, with speed, quick­ness, and an astonishing vertical leap. The rest of his game, though, needs work, and the American coaches are less than impressed.

During the tournament, Samuel receives dev­astating news from home: A civil war is raging across South Sudan, and rebel troops have ran­sacked his village. His father is dead, his sister is missing, and his mother and two younger brothers are in a refugee camp.

Samuel desperately wants to go home, but it’s just not possible. Partly out of sympathy, the coach of North Carolina Central offers him a scholar­ship. Samuel moves to Durham, enrolls in classes, joins the team, and prepares to sit out his freshman season. There is plenty of more mature talent and he isn’t immediately needed.

But Samuel has something no other player has: a fierce determination to succeed so he can bring his family to America. He works tirelessly on his game, shooting baskets every morning at dawn by himself in the gym, and soon he’s dominating everyone in practice. With the Central team los­ing and suffering injury after injury, Sooley, as he is nicknamed, is called off the bench. And the legend begins.

But how far can Sooley take his team? And will success allow him to save his family?

Gripping and moving, Sooley showcases John Grisham’s unparalleled storytelling powers in a whole new light. This is Grisham at the top of his game.

These lovely Pocket Hugs are hand crocheted by library staff and friends! What a great way to show someone you care! Pocket Hugs are $2.00 each and are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. We will also have them for sale during the Canada Day Celebrations! Thank you for your support!

Bibliothèque Cantook: Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa.

Cantook Library: For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library.

ONTARIO PROVINCIAL DAY USE PARK PASSES are available at the Wawa Public Library! Borrowers must have a valid library card and be their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information! A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors using your library card.

CANADA DAY EVENT! The Wawa Public Library will be busy on Canada Day with selling cotton candy, books and our Pocket Hugs! Thanks to Alex, Stacey and their team for organizing such an awesome event! Let’s hope for another beautiful Canada Day full of sunshine! Drop by and say hi!

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS – Join the Youth group ages 9-15 on even weeks of the month and Adult group ages 16 plus on odd weeks! Come and venture into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing table top game.

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: Only one more week of after school fun and then we jump into Summer Program Fun! Join us for Story and Craft Club, Lego Club, Clay Club and Game Club! Hope to see you there!

ADULT CRAFT CLUB – Join us every Tuesday from 1:00-3:00pm for Adult Craft Club! There is something for everyone! Tuesday will be our last Adult Craft Club until we resume in September! Follow us on our Facebook page for all details.

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Centre Extended Care. We are hoping to fill up the box with some lovely lap blankets for all the residents! Our Knitting Connections will continue throughout the summer months at the same day and time!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.