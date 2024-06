We had 15 golfers out today. The rain held off until the last hole.

1st Place – Barb & John – 33

2nd Place – Ray & Ralph – 34

3rd Place – Indy & Dan – 35

Least Putts – Ralph & Ray – 11

Closest to Pin # 3 – Dan

Closest to Pin # 7 – Toni

Home Building Center Voucher – Jack

Canadian Tire Voucher _ Cheryl

North of 17 Voucher – no winner this week

Young’s General Store – Ralph

Michipicoten Golf Club Voucher – John