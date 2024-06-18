New Hospital Project for James Bay Region

As part of the 2017 Budget, Ontario plans to provide $9 billion in capital grants to support the construction of new hospital projects across the province. This will bring Ontario’s total planned investment in hospital infrastructure to more than $20 billion over the next 10 years.

Premier Kathleen Wynne was at the Weeneebayko General Hospital today to announce that Ontario will be providing the provincial share of the costs for the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority replacement hospital. This project is one of five newly approved major hospital projects across the province.

These new investments will allow hospitals to renovate existing facilities and build new ones, addressing a growing demand for health care services and a need for innovative models of care. Essential improvements and expansions could include emergency rooms, surgical facilities and patient spaces across the province, from big cities to remote communities.

The province is committing to several new priority major hospital projects that will give patients access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time. These projects will also ensure that Ontario’s health system remains sustainable into the future.

Additional approved major hospital projects include:

Trillium Health Partners – Broader Redevelopment Project

Niagara Health System – New South Niagara Capital Project

Windsor Regional Health Centre – New Greenfield Hospital Project

Hamilton Health Sciences – Hamilton Redevelopment Project

Investing in hospital construction is part of Ontario’s Patients First: Action Plan for Health Care, which is increasing access to the right care, reducing wait times and improving the patient experience — protecting health care for today and the future.