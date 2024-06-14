Episode 1 of Jesus Christ Series Set for Release at GFL Memorial Gardens June 14 – 16th

In New South Wales, Australia, there exist replicas of regions once visited by the most notable prophet who ever lived.

Jerusalem, Cana of Galilee, Capernaum and Nazareth rise in a backlot where an all-volunteer cast and creware producing an epic video series portraying Jesus’ life and teachings.

“The Good News According to Jesus” is an 18-episode comprehensive look at the life and ministry of Jesus Christ — his personality and his interactions with people. Episode 1 will be released as a special feature of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Subsequent episodes will be released at future conventions.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have a presence in some 240 lands and are one of the largest nonprofit volunteer Bible educators and producers of Scripturally based content, including feature-length video dramas.

“We are excited to release this to the public after years of planning and set construction,” said Local Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses Ian Russell. “We truly believe that this series will touch the hearts of millions of people in ways no other drama about Jesus ever has.”

Cameras began rolling in May 2022 at the national headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Australia. More than 500 volunteers constructed over 75,000 square feet of historically accurate sets. Adding to the realism, the sets have also featured animals mentioned in the Bible such as donkeys, sheep, pigeons and camels. Some scenes were even shot on location in the Judean wilderness in Israel.

The “Declare the Good News!” conventions will feature “Episode 1—The True Light of the World” in two parts on Friday and Saturday of the three-day program. The preview for Episode 1 is now available on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“Anyone who has knowledge, curiosity or interest in Jesus Christ will be intrigued and captivated by ‘The Good News According to Jesus’ series,” said Ian Russell “We welcome all to attend a convention to enjoy this thrilling release!”

All of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ meetings, conventions, Bible study aids and videos are free of charge and available to the public. No collections are ever taken.

To watch the preview for “Episode 1—The True Light of the World,” visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.