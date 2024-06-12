GERVAIS, Joseph Telesphor David “Dave”

Joseph Telesphor David Gervais, known to all as “Dave,” passed away peacefully on May 28, 2024 surrounded by his loving family & leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and music.

Born on May 26, 1957, in Jamestown, Ontario, to Roy and Theresa Gervais, Dave was the beloved brother of Don Gervais, Diane Flore (Greg Flore), and Debbie Martinson (Lyle Martinson). He was the devoted husband of Noella Gervais, the love of his life.

Dave will be remembered fondly by his family, including his stepchildren, Josee Soucy (partner Marcel Moreau) and Danny Soucy (wife Lindsay Soucy), as well as his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His cherished dogs, Chiko and Catan, were also dear companions throughout his life.

As an NDE Specialist for over 30 years, Dave touched countless lives through the many projects he worked on across Canada.

Dave’s passion for road trips led him and Noella on many adventures to visit family and explore new places. They particularly enjoyed camping together, finding solace and joy in the great outdoors.

Music was Dave’s lifelong passion, and he was known far and wide as an outstanding drummer. Always eager for a jam session, Dave would travel any distance to play gigs with family and friends, sharing his talent and spreading joy wherever he went.

But above all, Dave will be remembered for his infectious laughter, his kind spirit, and his ability to face life’s challenges with grace and resilience. He touched the hearts of all who knew him and leaves behind a legacy of love and light that will continue to shine bright in the memories of those he leaves behind.

A celebration of Dave’s life was held by close family & friends on June 2 in Salmon Arm, BC.

Though Dave may no longer be with us in body, his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him. May he rest in peace, surrounded by the music he loved and the memories he cherished.

With deepest sympathy, The Family of Dave Gervais