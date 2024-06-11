OPP – Terrace Bay Individual charged with Posession of Child Pornography

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon and Schreiber Detachments, with the assistance from the Nipigon and Thunder Bay OPP Crime Unit, OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit, have arrested and charged one individual following a child pornography investigation.

On June 2, 2024, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Terrace Bay. The investigation resulted in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of electronic devices.

As a result, an individual of Terrace Bay has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Possession of Child Pornography – three counts.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Schreiber at a later date.

The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information to contact the Schreiber OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.