Senior’s Golf – June 3

We had 11 seniors out for golf on June 3, 2024.

1st Place – Ray & Linda – 36

2nd Place – Judy & Andre- 38

3rd Place – Jennifer & Ralph – 38

Least Putts – 11 putts – Jennifer & Ralph

Closest to Pin # 3 – Ray

Closest to Pin # 7 – Not awarded , will double prize for next week.

Ticket Give Aways

#1 – Home Building Centre Voucher – Dan

#2 – Canadian Tire Voucher – Erin

#3 – North 17 Voucher – Cheryl

#4 – Young’s General Store Vouchers – Kathy

#5 – Michipicoten Golf Club Donation – Ralph

A big Thank You to all our sponsors.