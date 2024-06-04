Breaking News

Senior’s Golf – June 3

We had 11 seniors out for golf on June 3, 2024.

1st Place – Ray & Linda – 36
2nd Place – Judy & Andre- 38
3rd Place – Jennifer & Ralph – 38

Least Putts – 11 putts – Jennifer & Ralph
Closest to Pin # 3 – Ray
Closest to Pin # 7 – Not awarded , will double prize for next week.

Ticket Give Aways

#1 – Home Building Centre Voucher – Dan
#2 – Canadian Tire Voucher – Erin
#3 – North 17 Voucher – Cheryl
#4 – Young’s General Store Vouchers – Kathy
#5 – Michipicoten Golf Club Donation – Ralph

A big Thank You to all our sponsors.

