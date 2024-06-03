SSM OPP – Impaired Charges Laid

On May 29, 2024, shortly after 11:30 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Batchewana First Nation Police and the Anishinabek Police Services responded to a traffic complaint involving a silver SUV that was speeding with no vehicle lights on and traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on Highway 17 within the community of Garden River First Nation.

Prior to OPP arrival the Batchewana First Nation Police and the Anishinabek Police Services located the SUV parked near Noon Day Road with the driver behind the wheel. Officers observed the SUV to have extensive damage to the left side, a flat tire and damaged headlights and taillights.

While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed and a subsequent arrest was made. The driver was transported to Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment for further testing and once there, the accused refused to provide a breath sample.

As a result, Nathan WALROTH, 32 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Drive wrong way- divided highway

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on June 5, 2024.

The SUV was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.