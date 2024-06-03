Men’s Night Golf – May 30th

129 Golfers – Sunny day 18*C
1st Flight Winners
1st – Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Brayden Spooner – 32
2nd – Brandon Case, Bradley Case, Dylan Buckell – 33
3rd – Rene Gagne, Dave Jennings, Eric Levesque – 34
2nd Flight Winners
1st – Mike Belanger, Antonio Alexopoulos, Joe Ralph – 35
2nd – Bill Carruthers, Steve Jozin, Nick Alexopoulos – 35
3rd – Jarett Asselin, Joel Dechamplain, Anders Morden – 35
3rd Flight Winners
1st – Jeremi Lord, Sam Vachon, Adam Martelli – 36
2nd – Mike Hogan, Tim Lesarge, Tanner Paddock – 36
3rd – Monte White, James Morden, Jeff Lamon – 36
4th Flight Winners
1st – Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Clifford – 37
2nd – Mike Laverne, Michel Lemoyne, Max Dechamplain – 37
3rd – Chris Buckell, Peter Moore, Blair Mills – 37
5th Flight Winners
1st – Peter Russ, Paul Bernath, Paul Vachon – 38
2nd – Taylor Vernier, Chris Morrison, Karl Benstead – 38
3rd – Jose Plante, Dave Lahaye, Logan Dunham – 38
6th Flight Winners
1st – Noodin Stone, Amadeus Stone, Cassius Stone – 39
2nd – Luc Belanger, Jim Oleynik, Jean Desgagne – 39
3rd – Gary Mercier, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 39
7th Flight Winners
1st – Gino Trovarello, Bruce Placido, Spare – 41
2nd – John Scott, Joe Provost, Gary Trudeau – 41
3rd – Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, John Nelson – 42
Special Events
$60 Cash – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $240
Hole #1 Closest to the Pine, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Dereski
Hole #2 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Adan Martelli
Hole #3 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike Belanger
Hole #4 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Lee Bryar
Hole #5 Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Sam Vachon
Hole #6 Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Rene Gagne
Hole #7 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jeremi Lord
Hole #8 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Bruce Placido
Hole #9 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Gary Mercier
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike Belanger
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kevin Auger
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Richard Funk
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Amadeus Stone
25’ Putt – No Winner, June 6th prize moves to $200 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, June 6th prize moves to $4,750 Cash
Rules:
- 8am Tuesday Call In for either 2pm Shotgun or 5:30pm Shotgun
- All Players regardless of age will hit from the White Tees.
- Teams with a Spare only hit one ball each.
- Longest Drives must be in the Fairway but aren’t required to be played if a better choice presents itself from teammates lie.
- Please put all 3 Players names on your Scorecard and add accurately.
