Men’s Night Golf – May 30th

129 Golfers – Sunny day 18*C

1st Flight Winners

1st – Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Brayden Spooner – 32

2nd – Brandon Case, Bradley Case, Dylan Buckell – 33

3rd – Rene Gagne, Dave Jennings, Eric Levesque – 34

2nd Flight Winners

1st – Mike Belanger, Antonio Alexopoulos, Joe Ralph – 35

2nd – Bill Carruthers, Steve Jozin, Nick Alexopoulos – 35

3rd – Jarett Asselin, Joel Dechamplain, Anders Morden – 35

3rd Flight Winners

1st – Jeremi Lord, Sam Vachon, Adam Martelli – 36

2nd – Mike Hogan, Tim Lesarge, Tanner Paddock – 36

3rd – Monte White, James Morden, Jeff Lamon – 36

4th Flight Winners

1st – Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Clifford – 37

2nd – Mike Laverne, Michel Lemoyne, Max Dechamplain – 37

3rd – Chris Buckell, Peter Moore, Blair Mills – 37

5th Flight Winners

1st – Peter Russ, Paul Bernath, Paul Vachon – 38

2nd – Taylor Vernier, Chris Morrison, Karl Benstead – 38

3rd – Jose Plante, Dave Lahaye, Logan Dunham – 38

6th Flight Winners

1st – Noodin Stone, Amadeus Stone, Cassius Stone – 39

2nd – Luc Belanger, Jim Oleynik, Jean Desgagne – 39

3rd – Gary Mercier, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 39

7th Flight Winners

1st – Gino Trovarello, Bruce Placido, Spare – 41

2nd – John Scott, Joe Provost, Gary Trudeau – 41

3rd – Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, John Nelson – 42

Special Events

$60 Cash – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $240

Hole #1 Closest to the Pine, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Dereski

Hole #2 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Adan Martelli

Hole #3 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike Belanger

Hole #4 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Lee Bryar

Hole #5 Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Sam Vachon

Hole #6 Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Rene Gagne

Hole #7 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jeremi Lord

Hole #8 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Bruce Placido

Hole #9 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Gary Mercier

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike Belanger

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kevin Auger

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Richard Funk

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Amadeus Stone

25’ Putt – No Winner, June 6th prize moves to $200 Cash

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, June 6th prize moves to $4,750 Cash

