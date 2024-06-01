Students discover the ins and outs of Hornepayne’s city hall and fire station

Grade 3 to 5 students at École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) were recently able to learn more about municipal government and services during a visit to city hall and the fire station. They had the opportunity to meet various members of the municipal team and learn about their day-to-day responsibilities and tasks. The students thoroughly enjoyed this educational visit.
