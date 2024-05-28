South Porcupine OPP – Additional Charges Laid in Weapons-Related Investigation

Police have identified the deceased in a suspicious investigation, which is being treated as a firearm-related homicide, in Egan Township.

On May 23, 2024, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a deceased person in a wooded area in Egan Township. The deceased has been identified as Marcel THOMA, 30 years old, of Petawawa.

Police continue to make attempts to locate Lucas MACDONALD, age 43, of Egan Township, who has two warrants issued for his arrest for breach of recognizance, contrary to section 811 of the Criminal Code, for unrelated matters. Investigators also believe that he may be in possession of a firearm and has information regarding the death investigation. If located, use extreme caution, call police and do not approach.

He is described as 5’8″ (172 cm) tall with dark collar-length hair with some grey, a thin short beard, wearing a ballcap with a bandana underneath it, and wrap-around sunglasses.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and personal safety at all times and to call the police to report any suspicious activity.

The South Porcupine OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Lucas MACDONALD is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.