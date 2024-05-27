MOLDOVAN, Linda (nee Shewfelt)

Peacefully at the Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the age of 71. Beloved spouse of the late Gary Martel (2022). Loved mother of Melissa Kearns and Stephen Krzyzanowski. Proud grandmother of Spencer Bensette. Predeceased by her parents Wilma (nee Maki) and Leslie Shewfelt. Sister of Aileen Ethier and Lesly Reid (David). Loved aunt of Randi-Lynn Reid (Liam), Ashley Reid Dunning and Casey Ethier, and many great nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life in the Lower Lounge at Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON) on Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a time of sharing at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial donations to ARCH would be greatly appreciated by the family.