East Algoma OPP – Cattle Truck Driver & Off-Duty Officer avoid head on collision

A cattle tractor trailer driver and an off-duty OPP officer avoid head on collision with an oncoming tractor trailer on Highway 17 west of the Town of Bruce Mines.

On April 29, 2024, shortly 5:30 p.m., an off-duty East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was operating their personal vehicle and travelling to work for a night shift in the Town of Thessalon. The off-duty officer was behind an eastbound fully loaded tractor trailer transporting cattle . An oncoming white tractor trailer with white boxed trailer was travelling westbound on Highway 17 and crossed the centre line and entered the eastbound lane. The cattle truck driver manoeuvred to the shoulder and was able to evade the eastbound tractor trailer. The driver was successful in maintaining control as the cattle load had shifted.

Once the cattle truck swerved to the shoulder the off-duty officer then observed the westbound white tractor trailer approaching towards their vehicle. With debris skidding across the roadway the off-duty officer was able to manoeuvre onto the shoulder, narrowly avoiding rolling into the south ditch.

The white westbound tractor trailer returned to the westbound lane and continued westbound on Highway 17.

The East Algoma Detachment of the OPP continued their investigation and attained dashcam footage from the trucking company who was transporting the cattle. With the assistance from Caledon OPP Detachment on May 25, 2024, shortly after 1:00 p.m., OPP arrested the driver of the westbound tractor trailer in the Town of Caledon.

As a result, Jagvinder Singh DHINDSA, 32 years-of-age from Brampton was charged with:

Dangerous operation

Careless driving

Speeding

Unsafe move-lane or shoulder

Fail to share half roadway – meeting vehicle

Fail to take 10 hours off in a day (two counts)

Enter inaccurate information in record (two counts)

Fail to accurately complete daily inspection report

Drive after 14 hours on duty in a day

Fail to maintain daily log

Enter inaccurate information in record

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 11, 2024.