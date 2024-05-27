East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in Grocery Store Robbery

On May 24, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a previous robbery at a grocery store in Elliot Lake.

On May 21, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery occurrence. The complainant witnessed a male leave the store without paying for numerous items. When confronted, the male threatened the complainant and continued to depart on foot. The male was caught on video and was recognized by police.

William SINCLAIR, 54-years-old of Elliot Lake, was charged with: Robbery with violence.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 25, 2024.