NOSM University Celebrates 2024 Convocation, Graduates Inaugural Master of Medical Studies Class

Canada’s first independent medical university graduates 69 new physicians—its largest class yet—at ceremonies on May 24, 2024, in Thunder Bay and May 31, 2024, in Sudbury.

“For me this is a poignant event,” says Dr. Sarita Verma, President, Dean, Vice-Chancellor, and CEO of NOSM University. “Not only is it my last time presiding over convocation in this role, but it has also been my personal pleasure to watch this MD class’s entire trajectory throughout their 4-year journey. I know them all well, and I am incredibly proud of their accomplishments. I am honoured to welcome them to the profession.”

A historic milestone, the convocation of the inaugural class of the Master of Medical Studies (MMS) program, is also celebrated. These two new MMS graduates—who are already MDs—have demonstrated their abilities to conduct the highest calibre of medical research.

“The MMS graduates are incredible leaders in evidence-based health care. They are an example to their medical colleagues. Throughout their careers, they will truly set the bar for exceptional health research that benefits Northern Ontario,” Dr. Verma says.

The ceremonies are presided by Dr. Cindy Blackstock, renowned Indigenous child rights activist and NOSM University’s inaugural Chancellor.

These newest alumni bring the total number of NOSM University’s MD graduates to 971, of whom 80 are Indigenous and 198 are Francophone.

Critically, 38 of the graduating students were matched to family medicine (55%)—the highest proportional rate in Canada. NOSM University is steadily contributing to the physician workforce supply in Northern, rural, and remote communities. With its upcoming expansion, NOSM University will continue to deliver on its unique mandate.