Men’s Night Results – May 23rd

87 Golfers braved horrible weather conditions, cold & 80mph winds to play.
1st Flight Winners
1st – Adam Tomassini, Lee Bryar, Michel Lemoyne – 33
2nd – Steve Jozin, Bill Carruthers, Nick Alexopoulos – 35
3rd – Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Bradley Case – 35
2nd Flight Winners
1st – Andrew McKenzie, John Leadbetter, Scott Carruthers – 36
2nd – Austin Fellinger, Michael Chaffy, Matt Kloosterhues – 37
3rd – Mike Belanger, Antonio Alexopoulos, Al MacDonald – 37
3rd Flight Winners
1st – Anders Dereski, Derek Hardy, Mike Lavernge – 37
2nd – Noah Asselin, Ethan Jones, Anders Morden – 37
3rd – Jeremiah Lefebre, Bob Cliffe, Paul Weaver – 37
4th Flight Winners
1st – Kevin Auger, Peter Moore, Alain Bouffard – 38
2nd – Paul Bernath, Gary Trudeau, Spare – 39
3rd – Jarred Domich, Adam Domich, Spare – 39
5th Flight Winners
1st – Jeff Lamon, James Morden, Spare – 40
2nd – Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich, Spare – 40
3rd – Mark Desjardins, Marcie Provost, – 41
Special Events
$60 Cash – Forest Care Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $180
Hole #1 Closest to the Pine, North of 17 Pizza – Noah Asselin
Hole #2 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Bill Carruthers
Hole #3 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Phil Bush
Hole #4 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff McLaughlin
Hole # 5 Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Adam Domich
Hole #6 Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Jaret Ralph
Hole #7 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jaret Ralph
Hole #8 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Lee Bryar
Hole #9 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Steve Jozin
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Ray Baronette
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kevin Auger
MGC $30 Cash Draw #1 –
MGC $30 Cash Draw #2 –
25’ Putt – No Winner, May 30th prize moves to $150 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, May 30th prize moves to $4,700 Cash
Thanks to all who played and a reminder that Men’s Night accepts Debit and Credit as methods of payment, we are no longer a Cash Only intake.
May 23rd Men’s Night Week 2
87 Golfers (Horrible weather conditions, cold & 80mph winds)
1st Flight Winners
1st – Adam Tomassini, Lee Bryar, Michel Lemoyne – 33
2nd – Steve Jozin, Bill Carruthers, Nick Alexopoulos – 35
3rd – Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Bradley Case – 35
2nd Flight Winners
1st – Andrew McKenzie, John Leadbetter, Scott Carruthers – 36
2nd – Austin Fellinger, Michael Chaffy, Matt Kloosterhues – 37
3rd – Mike Belanger, Antonio Alexopoulos, Al MacDonald – 37
3rd Flight Winners
1st – Anders Dereski, Derek Hardy, Mike Lavernge – 37
2nd – Noah Asselin, Ethan Jones, Anders Morden – 37
3rd – Jeremiah Lefebre, Bob Cliffe, Paul Weaver – 37
4th Flight Winners
1st – Kevin Auger, Peter Moore, Alain Bouffard – 38
2nd – Paul Bernath, Gary Trudeau, Spare – 39
3rd – Jarred Domich, Adam Domich, Spare – 39
5th Flight Winners
1st – Jeff Lamon, James Morden, Spare – 40
2nd – Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich, Spare – 40
3rd – Mark Desjardins, Marcie Provost, – 41
Special Events
$60 Cash – Forest Care Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $180
Hole #1 Closest to the Pine, North of 17 Pizza – Noah Asselin
Hole #2 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Bill Carruthers
Hole #3 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Phil Bush
Hole #4 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff McLaughlin
Hole # 5 Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Adam Domich
Hole #6 Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Jaret Ralph
Hole #7 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jaret Ralph
Hole #8 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Lee Bryar
Hole #9 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Steve Jozin
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Ray Baronette
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kevin Auger
MGC $30 Cash Draw #1 –
MGC $30 Cash Draw #2 –
25’ Putt – No Winner, May 30th prize moves to $150 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, May 30th prize moves to $4,700 Cash
Thanks to all who played and a reminder that Men’s Night accepts Debit and Credit as methods of payment, we are no longer a Cash Only intake.
Rules:
- 8am Tuesday Call In for either 2pm Shotgun or 5:30pm Shotgun
- All Players regardless of age will hit from the White Tees.
- Teams with a Spare only hit one ball each.
- Longest Drives must be in the Fairway but aren’t required to be played if a better choice presents itself from teammates lie.