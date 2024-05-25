Men’s Night Results – May 23rd

87 Golfers braved horrible weather conditions, cold & 80mph winds to play.

1st Flight Winners

1st – Adam Tomassini, Lee Bryar, Michel Lemoyne – 33

2nd – Steve Jozin, Bill Carruthers, Nick Alexopoulos – 35

3rd – Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Bradley Case – 35

2nd Flight Winners

1st – Andrew McKenzie, John Leadbetter, Scott Carruthers – 36

2nd – Austin Fellinger, Michael Chaffy, Matt Kloosterhues – 37

3rd – Mike Belanger, Antonio Alexopoulos, Al MacDonald – 37

3rd Flight Winners

1st – Anders Dereski, Derek Hardy, Mike Lavernge – 37

2nd – Noah Asselin, Ethan Jones, Anders Morden – 37

3rd – Jeremiah Lefebre, Bob Cliffe, Paul Weaver – 37

4th Flight Winners

1st – Kevin Auger, Peter Moore, Alain Bouffard – 38

2nd – Paul Bernath, Gary Trudeau, Spare – 39

3rd – Jarred Domich, Adam Domich, Spare – 39

5th Flight Winners

1st – Jeff Lamon, James Morden, Spare – 40

2nd – Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich, Spare – 40

3rd – Mark Desjardins, Marcie Provost, – 41

Special Events

$60 Cash – Forest Care Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $180

Hole #1 Closest to the Pine, North of 17 Pizza – Noah Asselin

Hole #2 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Bill Carruthers

Hole #3 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Phil Bush

Hole #4 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff McLaughlin

Hole # 5 Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Adam Domich

Hole #6 Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Jaret Ralph

Hole #7 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jaret Ralph

Hole #8 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Lee Bryar

Hole #9 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Steve Jozin

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Ray Baronette

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kevin Auger

MGC $30 Cash Draw #1 –

MGC $30 Cash Draw #2 –

25’ Putt – No Winner, May 30th prize moves to $150 Cash

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, May 30th prize moves to $4,700 Cash

Thanks to all who played and a reminder that Men’s Night accepts Debit and Credit as methods of payment, we are no longer a Cash Only intake.

