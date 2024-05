Red Pine Exploration Inc. announces that Mr. Nils Engelstad, Alamos Gold Inc.’s nominee on the Company’s board of directors, has resigned as a member of the Board, effective April 4, 2023. Alamos will continue to have the right to nominate one member to the Board provided it continues to beneficially own at least 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company pursuant to the terms of its Investor Rights Agreement with the Company.