East Algoma OPP – Hate Crime/Mischief Occurrence being Investigated

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) the destruction of a PRIDE flag at Central Algoma Secondary School (CASS).

On May 9, 2024, shortly after 10:00 a.m., police responded to a mischief occurrence that occurred that morning at approximately 2:00 a.m. The OPP retrieved video footage from the school and an individual could be seen lowering the school’s PRIDE flag, ripping it off the pole, set it on fire and immediately runs away.

The person appears to be male, wearing a dark hoodie and may have used an accelerant to set the flag on fire.

On May 21, 2024, there were two typed notes turned into to school staff with hateful messaging towards LGBTQ2+ community.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when they become available.

If you have information related to this hate crime occurrence or know of anyone who has expressed extreme views about the LGBTQ2+ community, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at: www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.