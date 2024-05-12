SIU Investigates Shooting Death in Sault Ste. Marie

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 37-year-old man Saturday, May 11th in Sault Ste. Marie.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officers were called to the Circle K store located on Second Line West for a disturbance call.

Officers encountered a 37-year-old man in the vicinity of the store and offered to transport him to another location.

When the officers searched the man, they located a handgun. An interaction ensued, and one officer discharged his firearm. The man was struck.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php