East Algoma OPP – Traffic Stop results in Impaired Charges

A Wahnapitae driver was stopped for a traffic violation which resulted in an arrest for impaired driving in Elliot Lake.

On April 19, 2024, at approximately 12:45 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting general traffic patrol duties on Mississauga Avenue. A construction company grey pick-up truck was stopped for a traffic infraction when police detected an odour of alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s breath. A roadside test was completed and as a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Jesse BROENNLE, 38-years-old, from Wahnapitae was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Improper number plate light

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 9, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.