East Algoma OPP – arrest made after neighbour dispute

One person was arrested and charged after police were called to a neighbour dispute on Federation Street in Thessalon.

On April 11, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the residential property. The complainant reported a neighbour attended their property and threatened to kill them with a tire iron in hand. Police also later learned that the person was on probation with release conditions.

James HEMBRUFF, 38-years-old, of Thessalon was arrested and charged with:

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on April 12, 2024.