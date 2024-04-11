SSM OPP – Domestic Dispute leads to Numerous charges

Two individuals are each facing numerous charges after a domestic dispute north of Sault Ste. Marie. On April 3, 2024, shortly before 9:00 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault near Marina Road in Aweres Township.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old person from Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon – spousal

Uttering Threats to cause death – spousal

Possession of weapon contrary to Prohibition Order

Breach of Recognizance

Fail to comply with Probation Order – four counts

Possession of Schedule I substance – Heroin

Possession of Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I substance – Opioid

Possession of over 30g dried Cannabis in public place

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited weapon

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and remains in custody.

Additionally, a 28-year-old person from Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Schedule I substance – Heroin

Possession of Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I substance – Opioid

Possession of over 30g dried Cannabis in public place

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited weapon

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in June 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie.

Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused(s) will not be released to protect the identity of the victim(s).