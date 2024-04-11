NDP secures an increase to the volunteer firefighter tax credit

New Democrats announced that, after years of pushing the Liberals to act, the NDP secured an increase to the tax credit for volunteer firefighters and search and rescue personnel. This increase to the tax credit provides much-needed financial help for the volunteers who defend our communities.

“We have so many unsung heroes in Northern Ontario who give their time doing volunteer firefighting,” said NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins—James Bay). “They deserve to be recognized and supported. This is why New Democrats have led the fight for an increase in the tax credit to volunteer fire fighters.”

“I’m proud of the work the NDP caucus has done to fight for this increase to give respect to our community members. Rural communities often are ignored by Ottawa, but today that is changing thanks to New Democrats.”

For years, the NDP has called for increasing the Firefighter Tax Credit to give volunteer firefighters some financial help and additional training. In 2021, NDP MP Gord Johns brought forward a bill to help volunteer firefighters and search and rescue teams with growing costs, measures to encourage hiring and retention by increasing their tax credit. In February, NDP MP Carol Hughes (Algoma—Manitoulin—Kapuskasing) tabled a petition for the tax credit—and today, the NDP delivered.



“Rural communities have always depended upon the selfless work of volunteer firefighters and search and rescue volunteers,” added Hughes “We are so very fortunate to have these individuals who provide essential services while putting their lives on the line to help and protect our communities. It’s a good day for firefighters and search and rescue volunteers. New Democrats will keep fighting to improve the lives of people do so much for our communities.”