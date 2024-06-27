Stiles: Just repair the existing Science Centre!

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles responded to Infrastructure Ontario posting a “Request for Proposal” for an interim Science Centre:
“No one is buying Ford’s excuses for permanently closing our Science Centre; we all know it’s about sweetening the deal for his luxury spa at Ontario Place.
Now we see the government planning to build an interim Science Centre for a fraction of the size of the original, with unknown costs to the public, and no chance of opening for at least a year.
Just repair the existing Science Centre!
People are right to be outraged. The NDP will be fighting alongside workers and advocates to save the Science Centre.”
