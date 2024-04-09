NDP Calls Out Ford Government for Turning Back on Hundreds of Terrace Bay Workers

Thunder Bay—Superior North MPP Lise Vaugeois called out the Ford Conservatives for abandoning the people of Terrace Bay and Schreiber after the Premier suggested the recently closed Terrace Bay Mill was “unlikely to open.”

“Premier Ford’s failure to intervene in the closure of the Terrace Bay Mill is a betrayal to the hardworking people of northern Ontario,” stated Vaugeois. “Despite repeated pleas from the community, forestry experts and the Official Opposition NDP, the government has abandoned these workers and their families.

“After months, the Ford government still hasn’t proposed a single solution to save thousands of jobs. The pulp and paper industry contributes significantly to local businesses and keeps our economy moving, yet Ford is abandoning them at the final hour.

“Premier Ford needs to step up and do the right thing today. The people of Terrace Bay, Schreiber, and Northern Ontario deserve a government that fights for their jobs and protects their livelihoods. It’s time for action, not abandonment.”