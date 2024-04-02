East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with Public Mischief after Lying to Officers

On March 31, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a previous stolen vehicle investigation that occurred on Bennett Drive in Elliot Lake.

On February 7, 2024, at approximately 10:20 a.m. while on general patrol, officers observed a known person exit a residence on Bennett Drive and leave in a white car that was parked in the driveway. Police knew the driver had no license and attempted to stop the car. The driver failed to stop, and instead sped off carelessly at a high rate of speed endangering other road users. The vehicle was later located, towed and impounded.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. the vehicle owner reported the car had been stolen sometime overnight. Police re-attended the residence and spoke to the complainant. The owner denied having any contact with the person that police had witnessed walk out of house and calmly drive away earlier in the day. Nor was she aware that the car was already impounded.

Ginette WITHERS, 45-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with – Public Mischief.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice Elliot Lake on May 9, 2024.