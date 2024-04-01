Breaking News

Wawa Men’s Curling Bonspiel – April 5-7, 2024

Currently looking for another Men’s Curling Team. Had a recent request from a long-time participant. SO – need a team to match up with this team.

If you have a team interested in joining this Bonspiel or know anyone please contact:

 

Andy Stevens
Ph: 705-856-2884
Text: 705-975-3441
Email: [email protected]  or		 Jim Hoffmann
Cell: 705-852-1274

 

Thank you.

Wawa Men’s Curling, 74th Annual Curling Bonspiel

