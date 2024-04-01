East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with impaired by drug after reports of erratic driving

A Sudbury driver was arrested and charged after report of erratic behaviour on Highway 17, Serpent River First Nation.

On March 29, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended an assist call at a residence when a driver of a brown Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) yelled at police and displayed very bizarre behaviour. Because of these signs of impairment, they were arrested and assessed by an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE). The vehicle was towed and impounded.

In the driver’s possession, police seized an air soft imitation Berretta handgun, a large hunting knife, a switch blade knife, suspected cocaine, suspected suboxone tablets, suspected Fentanyl, suspected crystal meth, and a crack pipe.

Julie KNAPP, 43-years-old, from Sudbury was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule II Substance

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Failure to comply with release order (three counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 2, 2024.

The OPP would like to remind the motoring public to drive sober; this includes drug consumption as well. Impairment by drugs is a crime under the Criminal Code and drivers are subject to the same penalties as those who are charged with driving while impaired by alcohol. A charge of impairment by drugs involves all drugs, be it prescription, over-the-counter and those that are illegal.

The OPP has highly trained DRE officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.