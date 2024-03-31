Premier Ford Shares Easter Greetings

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark Easter Sunday:

“Today, I join Christians here in Ontario and across the globe in celebrating Easter Sunday. Easter is a time to reflect on the miraculous resurrection of Jesus Christ and the example He set by showing kindness and compassion to all.

On Easter, Christians will observe the holiday through prayer, attending church services and spending time with loved ones. It’s also a wonderful time of year as we welcome warmer weather, the first flowers of spring and special Easter traditions including chocolate and sweet treats for the kids – and for the kids at heart.

From my family to yours, I want to wish you all a wonderful holiday. Happy Easter!”