Doug Ford – Happy Canada Day!

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark Canada Day:

“I want to wish everyone in Ontario and across the country a very Happy Canada Day!

Today is an opportunity to celebrate Canada, the people who make it so special and the values of freedom, democracy and justice that we cherish and uphold. We live in a truly remarkable place, and Ontario, with its natural beauty, vibrant culture and steadfast commitment to these core values, exemplifies the best of what it means to be Canadian.

I encourage everyone in Ontario to take this chance to celebrate our country and the opportunities it has provided to so many people. People from around the world are drawn to our province for the chance to build a better future for themselves and their families. Our communities, both big and small, are strengthened by these people, whose unique perspectives, skills and backgrounds enrich our society and drive economic growth and innovation.

As we celebrate, let us reflect on our achievements and the shared values that unite us as Canadians, and commit to building an even better country moving forward, including through reconciliation with First Nations.

I wish you all a happy, safe and memorable Canada Day!”