Nipigon OPP – Contraband Tobacco Seized

On the afternoon of March 28, 2024, an officer working from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop for speed on Hwy 11&17 in the Township of Nipigon.

During the traffic stop the officer observed cannabis in the vehicle readily available to the driver. A search of the motor vehicle under the Cannabis Control Act turned up over 1000 unmarked cigarettes.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old male from Winnipeg, Manitoba has been fined over $1200.00 and charged with:

Speeding, Section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act

Possession of unmarked cigarettes, Section 29(2) of the Tobacco Tax Act

Drive a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available, Section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act 2017

It is against the law to have any packages of cigarettes or fine-cut tobacco that do not have a legal tobacco stamp. Consequences include civil penalties, and, if charged and convicted of an offence, possible fines, jail time or both.

For further information on the Tobacco Tax Act of Ontario – call the Ministry of Finance at 1-866-668-8297